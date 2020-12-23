Local expert answers questions about COVID vaccination

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Now that there are two coronavirus vaccines, scientists and medical experts are trying to figure out what the future looks like for each.
The CDC says COVID-19 vaccinations help protect patients by creating an antibody response without having to experience sickness. Many are wondering how long the COVID vaccination will offer protection from the virus.
“So far, the people to receive them in the earliest parts of the trial appear to still have protection,” said Dr. Jon Klein, from UofL’s School of Medicine. “That will go back seven months, I believe. So far, in my best guess, at least a year, and I think probably more.”
Klein said it’s possible that people may need boosters every year.
”It remains to be seen,” Klein said. “We have to follow the people that have been in the trial.”
Klein also said the virus stick around for many years to come, and getting a COVID vaccination may be like getting a flu shot.
“I think it’s pretty likely,” Klein said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we ended up with a flu vaccine that was combined with a coronavirus vaccine in the same syringe. That way we could simplify the vaccination process.”
Medical experts say it may be a while before that happens.
