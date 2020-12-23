Louisville homicide victim’s sister allegedly carjacked, held at gunpoint before Christmas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman, the sister of a man shot and killed in April, told WAVE 3 News she had her own brush with death Tuesday.
The woman, who only wanted to be identified by her first name, Shelby, told WAVE 3 News Wednesday she stopped at her grandmother’s house on Del Park Terrace in Shawnee around 8:15 p.m. when she was approached by three hooded men.
“They grabbed my jacket, well one of them did,” Shelby said. “[He] grabbed my jacket. The other two were like surrounding me. And he pushed me up against my car. He put a gun in my chest, and he told me to ‘Give him the keys, give him the keys.’ I just held the keys out and I said, ‘Here you go. Take them, take them.’”
Shelby said the interaction lasted just seconds. She said she gave up the keys and ran behind her grandmother’s house to call the police.
The thieves reportedly made off with her car, purse, wallet, car seats for her young children and Christmas toys, which she planned to donate to local organizations.
An LMPD spokesperson confirmed to WAVE 3 News the department received the report and is investigating.
She was still replaying the incident in her mind almost 24 hours later.
“I was really worried about, are they going to shoot me?” Shelby explained. “I really thought about, what if I had my kids in the car with me? Would I have been able to make such a split decision like that to just give up my keys? I would’ve had to fight.”
Shelby said Tuesday’s brush with death wasn’t the worst part of her 2020. In April, her brother wasshot and killed in Park Duvalle; she said the case is still unsolved.
“It’s been a horrible year,” she said, “and that’s the only way I can describe it: horrible.”
The feeling is one many in Louisville shared in 2020. Homicides have reached a record high this year. Many families will be without loved ones during Christmas, which is why Shelby said she wants to stay positive and be a role model for her children.
“I just focus on being a mother, being a wife, being a teacher and just being an overall good person that way my blessings will always keep flowing,” Shelby said.
