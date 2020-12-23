Louisville mayor, first responders receive city’s first doses of COVID vaccine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer received a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday from the original shipment sent to Louisville Metro Public Health.
“Finally, we can see the light at the end of the long tunnel that we’ve been making our way through in this battle against COVID-19,” Fischer said. “I and everyone else vaccinated today did so because we want to underscore our belief that the vaccine is safe, and we encourage others to get vaccinated as well.”
Dr. Sara Moyer is Louisville’s Chief Health Strategist and joined dozens of frontline healthcare workers, emergency responders and others for a shot of hope as well.
“Today marks the 286th day my staff has been officially battling the pandemic. We’ve not only been battling the pandemic but also for our community,” Moyer said. “The arrival of the vaccine gives me hope that next year at this time we will be enjoying our families, traveling, enjoying in-person events and more. Our sacrifices and efforts will have been worth it.”
Wednesday, Metro Public Health received 3,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine, and more are expected in the new year. Moyer explained that it will take months before the entire community has the vaccine available to them as the distribution is controlled by the federal and state government.
In the first phase of vaccine allocation, the health department is responsible for healthcare workers in Louisville not employed by the city’s major healthcare systems including first responders, paramedics, EMTs and other high-risk health workers. Vaccinations for Louisville hospital employees began last week with thousands of doses sent directly to those hospitals.
Dr. Sarah Beth Hartlage with Metro Public Health said the city is also looking to set up a large-scale vaccination program in January that will include a drive-thru clinic.
In addition to vaccine rollout plans, Metro Public Health also announced a recent decrease in COVID cases across the city. The daily incidence rate shows a sharp decline, dropping from 73.2% last month to 50.6% on Wednesday.
Despite the downward trend, Moyer cautioned that people should remain vigilant and continue to wear their masks, wash their hands, and practice social distancing.
“While it’s encouraging that the cases are going down, we still have to do what we know works,” she said.
In the past week, the city has reported 2,715 new cases of the virus while 18.9% of hospital patients currently have COVID-19. As of Wednesday, there were 83 patients in the ICU with the virus compared to 73 last week. Fifty-nine COVID patients were on ventilators compared to 52 last week.
