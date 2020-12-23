Louisville teen missing for 2 days found safe

By WAVE3.com Staff | December 23, 2020 at 11:41 AM EST - Updated December 24 at 1:47 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 14-year-old Louisville boy who had disappeared for more than 48 hours has been found safe.

Joseph Spalding was last seen Monday night in the 2100 block of Winston Avenue, just off Bardstown Road near the Watterson Expressway, in the Upper Highlands area.

Family friends sent emails around to local media on Wednesday, asking for help.

One of those family friends confirmed to WAVE 3 News on Thursday afternoon that Spalding had been found and was OK.

