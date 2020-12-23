Missing: Louisville teen last seen Monday night in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 14-year-old Louisville boy hasn’t been seen for nearly 48 hours.
Joseph Spalding was last seen Monday night in the 2100 block of Winston Avenue, just off Bardstown Road near the Watterson Expressway, in the Upper Highlands area.
According to an email from a family friend, the boy’s parents believe he left his home on foot early Tuesday morning and was wearing a blue hoodie and black mask. They also believe he might be a danger to himself.
Spalding is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on the boy’s whereabouts is urged to call police.
