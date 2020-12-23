Mother charged in death of 9-month-old son

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman is accused of killing her 9-month-old son, according to Lexington police.
Sammantha Moore, 32, was taken into custody Wednesday.
Officers were called to an apartment on Centre Parkway around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday where they found the infant unresponsive, police said. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Lexington police, Moore intentionally caused the death of her son by using physical force.
Moore was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center and charged with murder.
