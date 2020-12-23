Public comments being accepted on updated mask regulations for childcare centers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – Changes to rules concerning mask wearing for children at childcare centers have been released.
Children under age 2 are still exempt from mask wearing and children who are in first grade or older must still wear masks, according to the regulations, which were filed by the Department for Community Based Services on Dec. 10.
Under the new regulation, parents and guardians of children between ages 3 and first grade who want their child to wear a mask must sign a childcare face mask permission form. Parents and guardians must provide the masks for the child.
The regulations state children who are deaf, hard of hearing, have a disability or a health exemption are exempt from mask wearing. Lanyards cannot be worn with masks due to a suffocation hazard.
Children are not required to wear masks while sleeping, engaged in vigorous play, when they are outdoors and 6 feet apart from each other and while they are actively eating or drinking.
To read the full regulations, click here. Public comments about the regulations will be accepted through Feb. 28 by emailing CHFSregs@ky.gov.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.