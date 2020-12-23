Trauma runs deep in Louisville hospitals and households

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The year 2020 was violent in Louisville, and it weighs heavy on the minds of both a grieving mother and a local surgeon. They said shootings are ingrained in people’s minds, from trauma surgeons to families who have gone on without answers.
“It brings back memories,” Kimberly Gardner, who lost her 21-year-old son to gun violence, told WAVE 3 News, “and it’s a painful thing.”
Seven years ago, Gardner’s son was shot and killed. She was reminded of the painful memory Monday after a shooting took place in the apartment building where she lives on Utah Avenue.
A Louisville Metro Police Department officer confirmed a 6-year-old girl was shot and taken to Norton Children’s Hospital for treatment. So far, no suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting.
Gardner said she heard the victim’s mother screaming for her daughter, just as she did years back.
“They’re out shooting like it’s a game, [like] it’s fun,” she said. “You have to run to your vehicle get in, rush back to get into the house because you’re scared.”
The constant violence reminds Gardner every day, like the bullet holes in the walls of her home and her life, that anyone could experience it at any moment.
Trauma doctors know it to be true.
“I’ll tell you, not a night goes by anymore where we don’t operate on someone related to violence, and it wasn’t always like that,” UofL Chief Medical Officer and trauma surgeon Dr. Jason Smith explained to WAVE 3 News.
Smith said they expect to exceed their usual trauma admission rate by 500 cases in 2020.
According to LMPD homicide statistics, 162 homicides were reported as of Dec. 20. In 149 of those cases, the victims appeared to have died from gunshot wounds. The city’s homicide total has risen to 165 since the stats were released.
Besides the fatal shootings reported this year, there were also 572 non-fatal shootings reported in Louisville.
“Yesterday was my kid’s birthday, and I was on call,” Smith said. “We had the news on, the kids said, ‘Hey dad, you’re going to have to go in,’ because they were watching the news reports. It’s constantly like this.”
Trauma surgeons work with the most vulnerable patients who are fighting to stay alive.
“One thing I will tell you, it is so easy to think, ‘That’s someone else’s problem.’ Simple fact of the matter is, it’s not someone else’s problem,” Smith stressed. “It is all of our problems in this city. Anyone can be in any of these situations at any time. We see that day in and day out.”
Anyone with information regarding any crimes in Louisville is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
