Trump grants full pardon to Louisville activist Christopher 2X

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - President Donald Trump pardoned Louisville community activist Christopher 2X on Wednesday.
2X is referred to in a White House press release as a “powerful example of the possibility of redemption.”
“Since overcoming his drug dependency and following his release from prison for the last time over 20 years ago, Mr. II X has become an acknowledged community leader in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky,” the press release states.
2X was charged on the Kentucky state and federal levels for drug offenses while addicted to cocaine and marijuana.
He overcame his addiction in 1998, the White House press release says, and went on to develop the Louisville-based activist group Game Changers, which works to improve the lives of young people in the city. 2X is often a voice for the Black community in Louisville striving for change.
“He is also widely credited as a trusted voice of reason and peace in Louisville that both sides turn to if tensions arise between the police and local community,” the press release goes on to say.
In Dec. 2019, former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin pardoned 2X of his state-level drug convictions.
Read the complete White House press release on 2X’s pardon below:
