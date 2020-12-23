West Point man dies in Hart County crash

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died after he was ejected from a vehicle during a crash.
An investigation showed a Kentucky State Police trooper tried to pull over the driver of a 2000 Chevy Monte Carlo who was driving at a high rate of speed on US 31-W northbound around 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 22, according to KSP.
The driver, identified as Michael Johnson, 34, of West Point, Kentucky, failed to stop and lost control near KY 335. Johnson crashed into an embankment and was ejected from the vehicle, police said.
Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
