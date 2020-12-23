Woman shot, killed in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman died after she was shot in the Portland neighborhood.
The shooting was reported in the 2200 block of Bank Street around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
When officers arrived, they found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
