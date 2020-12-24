Christmas Eve Masses: Parishioners practice social distancing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - During the Christmas Eve holiday, Christians in WAVE Country say going to Mass during the pandemic is more important this year than ever before.
The Butler family sat in a pew at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Albany on Christmas Eve, filled with prayers in their silent hearts.
“There’s so many people who have lost someone this year, it tears at your heart,” Janice Butler said. “This is such an important time of year; Christmastime, it brings back sadness, but if you remember the good times, happy times, it helps.”
That’s what the Butlers aimed to do, but this year, without their Papa Gerry. The family found and felt comfort in God’s house on Christmas Eve. They’ve done so for the last 10 years. Faith is what pushes them through.
“You have this fortification of being OK,” Kristren Butler said. “Even through things are not OK.”
St. Mary’s and other Southern Indiana churches within the Diocese had strict rules to follow. The protocols churchgoers have to follow consist of wearing a mask at all times, using hand sanitizer, sitting in every other pew and limiting prayer responsorial hymns.
“To think about the congregation, this is something that truly is family for them.” said Tom Hillbrich, an usher at St. Mary’s. “(We) make sure that this is still accessible to them and their mental well-being.”
Some places of worship also are offering virtual services.
