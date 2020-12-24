Dog found in a median in Henderson loses leg due to injuries

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - We have an update on Penny, the dog that was believed to be put in a bag and thrown from a car in Henderson.
The Arrow Fund in Louisville, who agreed to take Penny, posted on Facebook saying that the three of the dog’s legs were broken at least a week before being allegedly thrown from a car.
They said that one leg was so badly broken that it could not be saved.
The post goes on to say that Penny had surgery on the other two legs where those breaks were repaired.
The group says she has a fractured tail bone that they are hoping will heal on its own.
Officials with the Arrow Fund say that Penny is already trying to stand and is stealing the hearts of all the ICU technicians with her sweet personality.
The Henderson County Animal Control says a road crew found her in the median, with plastic around her neck, near the Zion exit on the Parkway.
They say she was unable to move and was freezing.
They are asking anyone with information to call 270-826-8966.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.