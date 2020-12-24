FORECAST: Frigid Christmas Day with light snow, single-digit wind chills

- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: until 1 PM for areas along/south of I-64 and east of I-65 (includes Louisville)
- TODAY: Flurries/scattered snow showers; watch for slick/snow-covered roads at times
- TODAY: Single-digit wind chills
- WEEKEND: Warmer, mostly dry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Prepare for a frigid Christmas! Highs struggle to get into the 20° this afternoon, which would make it the coldest Christmas since 1985.
Additional snow flurries/showers are possible this afternoon. These could put down a dusting to minor accumulations. Tonight will be another cold night in the teens as clouds decrease.
Saturday starts off quite cold, but a breezy southwest wind will push temperatures back in the upper 30s and lower 40s by the afternoon. Skies remain sunny throughout the day.
We’ll see clouds increasing Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Expect lows in the 20s for the first night of Kwanzaa.
Clouds increase Sunday as temperatures climb into the mid-50s. Rain rolls into the region late Sunday and lasts through Monday morning. After a dry Tuesday, rain and snow return to the forecast Wednesday into Thursday.
