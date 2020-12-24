Former UofL, NBA star Junior Bridgeman set to buy Ebony Media for $14 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Junior Bridgeman Media has its sights set on the recently-bankrupt Ebony Media Operations LLC, the parent company of Ebony Magazine.
Started by Former University of Louisville and NBA basketball player Ulysses “Junior” Bridgeman, Junior Bridgeman Media is set to acquire Ebony Media for $14 million, per a report by the Wall Street Journal.
Ebony’s owner reportedly filed for bankruptcy in July. It stopped printing magazines in 2019.
WAVE 3 News confirmed the planned acquisition with the Bridgeman family on Wednesday.
Bridgeman played for the University of Louisville from 1972 to 1975. He retired from the NBA as a Milwaukee Buck in 1987.
