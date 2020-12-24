Going to a Christmas party? Here’s how to stay safe

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - While health experts have suggested not spending time too close to those people you don’t live with this holiday season, some may still decide to go to Christmas parties.
Here are some tips from the Mayo Clinic on how to stay safe while doing just that.
While it may feel distant and weird wearing a mask around your family, it could keep them safe.
Experts also suggest sitting farther apart at smaller tables instead of around a big one to ensure social distancing.
While preparing for a party, hosts should ensure they have extra masks and sanitizer in case guests forget to bring them.
After a gathering, those at the Mayo Clinic suggest taking COVID-19 precautions for two weeks as if they were exposed.
But, this Christmas, if people are leaving out milk and cookies, they won’t have to be concerned the virus will find its way down their chimney.
“There’s been some early CDC reports that Santa and his elves are immune to COVID-19,” Dr. Eric Yazel, a Clark County health officer, said during a LifeSpring Health Systems Community event this month. “So, you can rest assured and tell all your children. I believe Dr. (Anthony) Fauci actually released a statement confirming that as well.”
Attendees should also contact their host if they develop symptoms in the days following the party so they can let others know.
