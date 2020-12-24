LMPD honors Det. Deidre Mengedoht 2 years after her death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Christmas Eve marked yet another year without Louisville Metro Police Department Det. Deidre Mengedoht, who was killed on duty when a truck hit her patrol car during a traffic stop on Christmas Eve two years ago.
On Thursday, LMPD officers gathered to honor her with a memorial service which was livestreamed to the public.
“I thought she was an excellent police officer, an excellent detective, but I later discovered she was far more than that,” retired LMPD Maj. and now pastor Bill Weedman said. “Elizabeth Elliot, a famous Christian author and speaker once said, ‘There is nothing worth living for, unless it’s worth dying for.’ For Deidre, protecting and serving as a police officer was worth living for.”
Police said Mengedoht was killed while conducting a traffic stop on a truck in the far right, eastbound lane on Interstate 64. An MSD truck rear-ended the vehicle she was in. The impact pushed the detective’s vehicle into the truck, and then erupted into flames.
During the service, department leaders said Mengedoht was a caring mother, a trustworthy friend and a dedicated public servant.
“If we could have 200 more of her, Lord we would take her,” interim Chief Yvette Gentry said. “She would dig deep in her pocket and deep in her heart to help people any way that she could, especially young people that were straying away from the path that she knew was going to lead them to their best lives.”
Gentry and Weedman laid a wreath and placed flowers in front of Mengedoht’s grave during the service.
LMPD plans to continue to honor Mengedoht each year with a memorial service.
