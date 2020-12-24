Quarantine Quartet lifts spirits outside UofL Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Quarantine Quartet got into the Christmas spirit at UofL Hospital.
The quartet set up in front of the ambulance entrance to help bring a little cheer to those going in and out of the emergency room.
UofL Hospital ER nurse Jen Steigerwald is part of the group, and said it’s been a hard year, adding that she just wanted to bring out a little bit of joy.
“I think everybody this year -- community members, health care workers -- have all been working hard to do the right thing and to kind of get through this together, and sounds like there is light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “And you can make merry where you are and with the people that you’re with. And just hang on and it will get better soon.”
The ensemble sang traditional Christmas carols outside the hospital Wednesday night.
Regarding its name, the quartet said it started as a joke but stuck with it.
