Shooting leaves man dead at scene; 2nd victim dies at hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two families are now mourning during the holidays after yet another deadly shooting.
LMPD officials said the shooting happened just before midnight Wednesday in the 5400 block of Del Maria Way, near Wildwood Country Club.
Police said two men were shot; one of them died at the scene. The other died later at a local hospital.
Their names have not been released.
There have now been a record 168 homicides in Louisville Metro this year.
Information about suspects or motives was not available.
