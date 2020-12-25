FORECAST: A warming trend begins today

- TODAY: Frigid morning, but a warming trend begins today
- Cold front brings scattered showers Sunday evening/night
- More temperatures swings over the next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a very cold start to Saturday, a breezy southwesterly wind and a mainly sunny sky will bump temperatures back to seasonal levels in the low to mid 40s.
Mostly clear tonight with lows falling back into the 20s in most locations for the first night of Kwanzaa.
Clouds increase on Sunday with showers coming in during the evening. It will be a milder day as highs climb toward 50 degrees.
An approaching cold front brings a chance for showers Sunday night into very early Monday. Lows in the 30s.
