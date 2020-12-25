Indiana reports 5,563 new COVID cases, 40 new deaths in Christmas update

The Indiana State Department of Health provided an update Christmas Day on newly reported COVID-19 cases within the state. (Source: CDC)
By Dustin Vogt | December 25, 2020 at 12:41 PM EST - Updated December 25 at 12:42 PM

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health provided an update Christmas Day on newly reported COVID-19 cases within the state.

Friday’s new report confirmed 5,563 additional cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, according to the ISDH, with the total number of cases reported now at 488,180.

ISDH also confirmed 40 additional deaths due to the virus Friday. Total number of deaths in Indiana due to COVID is now reported at 7,431.

Other information in Friday’s report by the ISDH includes 5,484,835 COVID-19 tests administered in Indiana so far, with 2,586,165 individuals tested. The number of new tests administered is 54,136, with 14,808 new individuals tested based on ISDH data.

Seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in Indiana is now listed as 11.9 percent for all tests administered.

To see a list of cases by county, click or tap here.

