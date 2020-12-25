Kentucky Veterans Club gives Lexington boy a Christmas after his mother’s COVID-19 diagnosis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just weeks ago, a 9-year-old boy from Lexington wasn’t going to have a Christmas, because his mother, Jennifer DeOng, was diagnosed with COVID-19.
“I was so overwhelmed,” DeOng said. “I spent hours on the phone with my mother. I was crying trying to figure out what I could do for my son because there was no way I was going to be able to go shopping, to actually find what he was wanting and what he was asking for.”
DeOng is a veteran and is now providing for a single-income home, so she went to Facebook and asked her fellow vets on the Kentucky Veterans Club Facebook group for help.
“Everyone started commenting, like really fast,” DeOng said. “They told me to do an Amazon registry, I put maybe like 10 items on one, and before I know it, they were messaging me saying (I) need to add more items.”
Veterans Club Inc. founder and CEO Jeremy Harrell said being there for one another is a top priority, especially during the holidays.
“This time of the year veterans often struggle, not just financially, but also because these times are hard for a lot of veterans because a lot of the folks that they served with who may have not come home with them from deployment is just a consistent reminder that someone’s missing,” Harrell said.
Harrell said the pandemic also has been hard on a lot of local veterans, but a child not opening a gift on Christmas shouldn’t be an option.
“It’s just really unfortunate that children can sometimes take the brunt of what’s going on around them and they have no control,” Harrell said. “And we wanted to make sure that was what was beyond their control wasn’t going to inhibit them from having a great Christmas.”
Harrell also mentioned veteran suicide has increased by 20 percent this year, he’s encouraging any veterans who need help to reach out to Veterans Club.
