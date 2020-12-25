Overnight fire destroys home in Shelby County, officials investigating

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Shelby County Fire Department worked to battle a heavy structure fire early Christmas morning currently under investigation.
According to a Facebook post by the Shelby County Suburban Fire District, calls came in around 1:30 a.m. Friday to the 5200 block of Orphans Lane on reports of a structure fire.
One firefighter, responding from the same neighborhood, reported the heavy fire and was able to confirm the residents of the house were not there at the time of the fire.
Firefighters from Simpsonville Fire Department and Ballardsville Fire Department, as well as officials from Shelby County EMS and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department were able to clear the scene around 5:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported, and the fire is being investigated by Shelby County Fire to determine its cause.
The department reported the house as a total loss, asking for residents to keep the family of the homeowner’s in their thoughts and prayers.
