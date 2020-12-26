Christmas tree recycling gives used trees new life past the holidays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With Christmas in the rearview, it’s time to take down the tree.
Metro Public Works has four different drop-off locations where you can go to recycle your retired live Christmas tree to give it new life after the holidays.
First, take all the lights and ornaments off your live Christmas tree, then bring it to one of these places:
- East District Recycling Center, 595 N. Hubbards Lane
- Public Works Yard, 10500 Lower River Road (enter from Bethany Lane)
- Waste Reduction Center, 636 Meriwether Avenue
Once collected, the tree goes in the chipper and turns to mulch for community parks.
Metro Public Works allows you can also take that mulch home for your garden if you want it, just bring a container to take it with you.
Karen Maynard with Metro Public Works says this program is important because it encourages people to use an environmentally friendly way to get rid of your Christmas trees.
“With any yard debris going into the landfill, it just adds to the methane that comes out of landfills, which is a greenhouse gas. So it’s an environmentally friendly way to get rid of your tree,” Maynard said. “A lot of people can mulch leaves back into their lawn and things like that, but when you have an entire tree, it’s hard to get that to break down in your own yard.”
Metro Public Works’ tree recycling program runs Tuesday through Saturday from now until January 30th, and will also provide curbside pickup for Christmas trees in certain locations.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife also has their own recycling program, turning trees into fish attractors creating hotspots for fish activity.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.