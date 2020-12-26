FORECAST: Mild and breezy Sunday

- A cold front brings a few showers Sunday night into predawn Monday
- More temperatures swings over the next week
- Rain could end as snow on New Years Eve with snow showers on New Years Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly clear tonight with lows falling back into the 20s in most locations for the first night of Kwanzaa.
Clouds increase on Sunday and it remains dry through the afternoon. It will be a mild and breezy day as highs climb into the low to mid 50s.
An approaching cold front brings a chance for showers Sunday evening into very early Monday. Lows in the 30s.
The showers end by sunrise on Monday with partly sunny skies expected into the afternoon. Highs will remain in 30s.
Temperatures warm well into the 50s on Wednesday as warm air surges in ahead of our next cold front. Showers move in late Wednesday and as colder moves in on Thursday could end as some snow.
