FORECAST: Warmer, breezy today; showers overnight

- Warmer to end the weekend
- Mid-week rain chance
- NEW YEAR’S DAY: Watching rain/snow chance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase today, however, we’ll remain dry through the afternoon. It will be a mild and breezy day as highs climb into the low to mid-50s. The wind will gust between 25 and 35 MPH today.
An approaching cold front brings a chance for showers this evening into very early Monday. With the extra clouds and rain chances, lows will be limited to the 30s.
The showers end by sunrise tomorrow with partly sunny skies expected for the rest of the day. Highs climb into the upper 30s and low 40s Monday afternoon. It will be partly cloudy and cold Monday night with lows in the 20s.
