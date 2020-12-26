Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 3,896 new cases, 30 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health provided an update Saturday detailing newly reported COVID-19 cases within the state.
Saturday’s report confirmed 3,896 additional cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, according to the ISDH, bringing the total number of cases reported in Indiana to 492,021.
An additional 30 deaths due to the virus were also reported Saturday The total number of deaths in Indiana due to COVID is now 7,461.
Other information provided in Saturday’s report includes 5,517,514 COVID-19 tests administered in Indiana so far, with 2,595,969 individuals tested. The number of new tests administered as reported on Saturday is 33,053, with 10,791 new individuals tested based on ISDH data.
Seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in Indiana is now listed as 11.8 percent for all tests administered.
