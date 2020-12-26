Louisville Free Public Library reports network outages due to Nashville explosion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Network outages due to an explosion in downtown Nashville Christmas morning continues to impact service across the region, including in Louisville.
The Louisville Free Public Library posted on their social media accounts Saturday morning that network services at the library, including LFPL.org, computer services, and phone lines are down.
LFPL said that until services are restored, appointments for computer usage at the library will be canceled.
Curbside pickup is still being offered, but calling to check-in is unavailable and library staff asks for patience when picking up books during this time.
The library’s Just Ask hotline is also unavailable due to network issues.
The Associated Press reports that an RV driving in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning exploded after blaring a recorded message saying the vehicle carrying explosives would detonate in 15 minutes.
Investigation into the incident continues in Nashville. The explosion reportedly affected an AT&T telephone exchange office, which contained various network equipment.
AT&T continues to update the status of repairs on their website, where the company said they are working to get power safely and securely back to the equipment.
