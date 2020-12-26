Pardon the Interruption: Technical issues for WAVE 3 News livestream viewers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Due to technical issues, some viewers in WAVE Country will be experiencing issues in viewing your favorite local news, weather, and sports updates.
Technical issues involving reported network outages in the city of Nashville are affecting residents across the region. AT&T is continuing to provide updates through their website and social media pages.
Viewers watching our live programming through the WAVE 3 News app on your phone, tablet, or through streaming apps, such as Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV, will not be able to receive our signal while the issue is being resolved.
Technical issues also affect viewers of our digital subchannel Circle, found on channel 3.3 over the air.
WAVE 3 News continues to be available 24/7 over the airwaves using an antenna, or through cable and satellite providers.
