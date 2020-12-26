Person dies in New Albany storage shed fire, officials investigating

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - One person was found dead within a storage shed after a fire breaks out in New Albany Saturday morning.
The New Albany Fire Department was called to a report of a fire at the 1300 block of Corydon Pike around 11 a.m., according to New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey.
When firefighters arrived, they quickly identified and extinguished the fire at the location.
Initial investigation revealed a storage shed at the location had caught fire and the intensity of the fire caused it to spread to the main house.
Firefighters discovered who they believe to be a man within the storage shed. Officials confirmed the person deceased. The identity of the person has not yet been revealed.
New Albany Police were called to the scene as the body was found to conduct a death investigation.
Additional details will be provided by NAPD at a later time.
