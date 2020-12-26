RV broadcasts warning before exploding in Downtown Nashville

Please keep the city of Nashville in prayer. Pray for our first responders and those affected by this morning’s intentional act of violence. We will not be deterred by the sick, repulsive and selfish acts of terrorists whether internal or external. I pray that this administration does something other than to encourage this violent behavior. I pray even more that the next administration strikes with force to eliminate those that would try to intimidate the American people thought the use of such actions. - State Representative Antonio, Chairman of Shelby County Delegation of State Legislators Parkinson

