RV broadcasts warning before exploding in Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/WSMV) - Fire crews are on the scene of a massive explosion in Downtown Nashville. Authorities said this was “an intentional act.”
During a noon news conference, authorities said they found a suspicious RV around 5:30 Christmas morning. The RV was broadcasting a recording warning, telling people to evacuate the area and said a bomb would detonate within 15 minutes.
The RV was parked in front of the AT&T building on Second Avenue.
As the hazardous devices unit was responding, the RV exploded at 6:30 am.
The explosion knocked one officer to the ground. No officers significantly hurt but one officer suffered hearing loss, which they hope is temporary.
Police dogs are conducting sweeps of the Downtown area to make sure there are no secondary devices. Police are also conducting searches of downtown buildings to make sure no one is in need of help.
They’re trying to look at footage that cameras in the area may have captured. A large part of downtown is sealed off.
The FBI and ATF have taken the lead in the investigation. FBI has setup an online tipline for this incident www.fbi.gov/nashville. Authorities also want people to call 1-800-CALL-FBI if they have any information related to this case.
Police don’t believe there are any more threats to Downtown Nashville.
Agents with the FBI and ATF are assisting with the investigation.
Emergency crews have closed a 10-block radius around the site of the explosion. A Metro Police bomb disposal unit has arrived on the scene.
President Donald Trump has also been informed of the Nashville explosion. White House press secretary Judd Deere said Trump is grateful for the incredible first responders and praying for those who were injured.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released a statement on Twitter. He’s asking for prayers and encouragement during the difficult time in Nashville.
Footage from a condo near the explosion shows the moment of impact when the incident happened.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
