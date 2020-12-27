Food and medical supplies given to New Albany homeless

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A New Albany group is making sure those living on the streets are not only not going without food, but also much needed medical help.
“I’m to be a hope shot to these people, my people, for the people that I was homeless here with,” Craig Proctor said.
Proctor said just two years ago, he slept in Bicknell Park. He said he was hopeless, broken and on drugs.
“When you’re sleeping on that bench, you just don’t have hope. Today, I’m full of it,” Proctor said.
That is the message Proctor brought to the homeless on Sunday, at a Christmas event put on by We the People of New Albany.
The organization and its founder is who Proctor credits with helping him to turn his life around.
“I was probably one of her first people. She came down here. She pulled up in her truck one day. She pulled out a table, some hot dogs and bologna sandwiches,” Proctor said.
Kim Payne not only hosts this Christmas event, but every Sunday she is at the park feeding those who she calls her street family.
“Clothes, snack bags whatever they need we have,” Payne said.
Payne is not only making sure the homeless get a good meal, but she is partnered with the local health department, giving these people access to influenza and Hepatitis A vaccines.
“It’s amazing to them because they usually get rejected from hospitals because of who they are,” Payne said.
“She’ll tell you that God laid it on her heart to come down here and start helping people,” Proctor said.
