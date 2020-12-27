Gov. Beshear reporting 1,509 additional COVID cases, 21 additional deaths Sunday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - In an update provided through social media, Governor Beshear presented new numbers on COVID cases within the commonwealth.
Sunday’s update was provided through the Governor’s Twitter account, confirming 1,509 additional cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky. An additional 21 deaths were also reported Sunday.
Kentucky now has reported a total of 257,063 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, and 2,555 total deaths due to the virus, based on data provided on the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
The state’s positivity rate is now at 8.06 percent based on a seven-day rolling average.
Other information provided in Sunday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized - 1,504
- Patients currently within the ICU - 411
- Patients currently on a ventilator - 217
Additional details will be provided in Monday’s report.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
