Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 1,844 new cases, 35 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health provided an update Sunday on newly reported COVID-19 cases within the state.
ISDH confirmed an additional 1,844 cases of COVID-19 in Indiana in Sunday’s report, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 493,841.
An additional 35 deaths due to COVID-19 were confirmed Sunday. The total number of deaths due to COVID in Indiana is now 7,496.
Other updates include an additional 4,792 individuals have been tested based on Sunday’s report, with 18,729 new COVID-19 tests administered. So far, 2,600,211 individuals have been tested in the state, with 5,536,056 total tests administered.
The seven-day positivity rate in the state of Indiana is now at an 11.5 percent average for all tests administered.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 33,835 total patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 5,908 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
Unique patients recovered from COVID-19 in Indiana so far is now totaled at 325,017, according to the latest data from the Regenstrief Institute.
Percentage of recoveries on positive cases in the state is now at 84.4 percent Sunday.
