Jeffersontown Police investigating after 22-year-old killed in early-morning shooting

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersontown Police Department continue their investigation after a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning.
Madin Ege Ali, 22, from Louisville was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as the victim of the shooting in the parking lot of the Ramada Plaza on Plantside Drive.
According to Jeffersontown Police Chief Rick Sanders, officers were called to the location around midnight on reports of a shooting, and found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to University Hospital where he later died due to his injuries.
No other details were provided at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
