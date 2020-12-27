Local businesses, organizations report network outages due to Nashville explosion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Network outages due to an explosion in downtown Nashville Christmas morning continues to impact service across the region, including in Louisville.
The Louisville Free Public Library posted on their social media accounts Saturday morning that network services at the library, including LFPL.org, computer services, and phone lines are down.
LFPL said that until services are restored, appointments for computer usage at the library will be canceled.
Curbside pickup is still being offered, but calling to check-in is unavailable and library staff asks for patience when picking up books during this time.
The library’s Just Ask hotline is also unavailable due to network issues.
Kentucky State Police reported Saturday that phone lines within their posts in Henderson and Bowling Green had been affected and were experiencing communications issues, according to releases sent.
Both posts mentioned that services had been restored as of Sunday afternoon, and that emergency backup phone lines would remain active should service disrupt again.
The Kentucky Department of Education sent a statement to WAVE 3 News mentioning that the AT&T site that was damaged in Nashville serves a large number of school districts in Kentucky as well as the Department of Education itself.
Toni Konz Tatman, Chief Communications Officer with KDE said around 60 districts and their schools had lost power due to the incident, most reported within the central and western Kentucky districts. KDE’s offices had also been affected by network outages as of Saturday.
“We have been in constant contact with AT&T and they have assured us they are working with service management to make sure KDE and the rest of the state agencies receive the priority necessary to restore services and quickly and safely as possible,” Konz Tatman said.
On Saturday, Walmart on Dixie Highway also posted on their Facebook page that temporary internet outages from AT&T were preventing some credit card transactions and refunds from processing.
The Associated Press reports that an RV driving in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning exploded after blaring a recorded message saying the vehicle carrying explosives would detonate in 15 minutes.
Investigation into the incident continues in Nashville. The explosion reportedly affected an AT&T telephone exchange office, which contained various network equipment.
AT&T continues to update the status of repairs on their website, where the company said they are working to get power safely and securely back to the equipment.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.