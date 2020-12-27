Man found shot to death in home in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was found dead inside a home in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Sunday night.
Few details were immediately available, but an LMPD spokeswoman said officers were called to the 2400 block of Lindbergh Drive on a report of a man found dead inside a home at about 8 p.m.
The officers went inside and found the man -- believed to be in his mid-to-late 50s -- had been shot several times.
The man’s identity was not immediately available. Information about suspects or motives also was unknown.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is urged to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.