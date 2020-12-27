Winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Ky.

PRINCETON, Ky. (WAVE) - A lucky Kentucky resident is now $2 million richer after a ticket sold in Princeton wins the Powerball second prize.
The Kentucky Lottery said the winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but not the Powerball number in Saturday’s drawing.
The winning numbers from the drawing are: 10-24-27-35-53, with a Powerball of 18.
Additionally, the purchaser of the ticket opted to add an additional $1 Power Play to the ticket, which multiplied the winnings by two. This made the $1 million prize for all five numbers matched jump up to a $2 million prize.
Had the Powerball number also matched, the ticket holder would have won a jackpot of $341 million.
Chip Polston, Senior Vice President of Communications with the Kentucky Lottery, said lottery security staff will perform security checks at the location where the ticket is sold Monday, and the retailer will be identified shortly after.
The ticket holder is asked to sign their name on the back of the ticket and keep it in a secure location. Kentucky Lottery says they have 180 days to claim their prize, which can be done at the lottery headquarters in Louisville by appointment only.
