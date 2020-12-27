WKU Volleyball legend Alyssa Cavanaugh passes away

“In this world, we cannot keep from dying, but we can make sure that we truly live and Alyssa did that in a big way,” Hudson continued. “She never lived in fear at any stage of her life: as a person, as an athlete, and definitely not during her fight with cancer. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cavanaugh family during this most difficult time. Alyssa will always be a symbol of what being a part of the WKU Volleyball family represents.”