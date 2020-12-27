Woman dies in early-morning vehicle collision on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman has died after an early-morning vehicle collision Sunday, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said at 3:50 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to the intersection at Dixie Highway and Gaulbert Avenue on reports of a single-vehicle accident.
Preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a Nissan Altima lost control of the car traveling north on Dixie Highway, passing the center line and hitting a utility pole.
The woman driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other passengers within the vehicle, police said.
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office revealed the woman’s identity as Alexis Marie Stephenson, 22, from Louisville.
No other details were provided. LMPD continues its investigation at this time.
