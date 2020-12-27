18-year-old shot and killed in Okolona identified, investigation ongoing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified an 18-year-old who was shot and killed in the Okolona neighborhood Tuesday.
Marquan Ridgeway, 18, died due to injuries sustained from gunshot wounds, according to the deputy coroner.
According to Louisville Metro Police, calls came in around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 5400 block of Monaco Drive, near the Outer Loop, on reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found one man that had been shot at the location. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit continues its investigation at this time.
