Beshear: 26,336 Kentuckians have been vaccinated for COVID; 1,455 new cases reported

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Monday and said the state has now reached a plateau in new cases.
He attributed the fourth week of declining cases to the steps taken with his executive order from November that closed indoor dining in restaurants and bars until Dec. 13. Beshear also said limiting the size of gatherings and ordering schools to stop in-person classes until January also helped slow the spread of COVID.
“We have certainly stopped the exponential growth this third wave,” the governor said. “I believe now we’ve plateaued it.”
The governor urged Kentuckians to continue preventing the spread of the coronavirus as vaccines are allocated, reminding them to wear masks, properly sanitize, and to limit contact in public.
He also said at least 26,336 Kentuckians have received a COVID vaccine by Pfizer or Moderna so far.
Beshear and Kentucky Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said about 40 more locations will receive COVID doses for the first time this week.
“Right now, the vaccine is trickling in. I love having 200,000 doses, but it’s not enough,” Beshear said.
CVS and Walgreens are contracted through the federal government to administer the vaccines.
Long-term care facility residents and workers as well as hospital staff remain the groups getting vaccines first. Stack said in the next phase, officials say vaccines will be distributed to K-12 school staff members, seniors 70 and older and first responders; Beshear said he hopes those vaccinations will start by the first week of February.
Beshear also confirmed that two Walgreens locations, one in Lexington and one in Louisville, recently distributed vaccines to members of the general public under a first-come, first-serve basis because of extra vaccines being available.
“Under the federal policies in place, it shouldn’t have happened,” Beshear stressed.
He said he does not believe the Walgreens employees at the two locations acted out of ill-will, but he said there are policies in place that do not state those vaccines should go to the general public. Beshear also said he believes those vaccines should have been given to long-term care facilities or hospitals that could have used them.
The governor reported 1,455 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. There were also eight reported virus deaths.
The state positivity rate is 7.97% on a seven-day rolling average, he said.
As of Monday, 1,552 people remained hospitalized with COVID-19-related illnesses, 411 were in the intensive care unit and 217 were on ventilators.
In total, Beshear confirmed nearly 3.4 million COVID tests have been administered since the outbreak began early this year.
For more data regarding COVID in Kentucky, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.