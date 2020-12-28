FORECAST: Dry to start week; watching New Year’s Eve rain chances

- WED PM - FRI: Widespread rain in the forecast
- WEDNESDAY: Windy and warm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cloudy skies remain in the forecast through most of the day; clouds look to break up during the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures drop into the 30s and low 40s this morning behind the cold front and remain there through the afternoon. Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows in the 20s.
Clouds increase on Tuesday, but we will remain dry and chilly. Highs warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s during the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy Tuesday night as temperatures fall into the 30s.
Cloudy and windy conditions are expected to start Wednesday. By the late afternoon and evening rain showers look to move into the region. We keep rain in the forecast through New Year’s Day.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.