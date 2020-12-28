LIST: Here’s what our readers clicked on the most in 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Stop us if you’ve heard this before: 2020 ... What a year.
Most eyeballs were on the coronavirus starting in February and March, and then, in the spring, a racial reckoning began to spread across the country. In May, it landed on Louisville’s front porch, once new details surfaced regarding the deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor.
But there was no shortage of other news that turned heads, be they local stories or national.
Take a look below at the “other news” our readers clicked on the most in 2020.
10. 93-year-old woman’s plea for more beer gets answered by Coors
9. FBI searching for drivers in surveillance photos, conclude search for Crystal Rogers in Bardstown
8. First Leap Day 2020 babies welcomed in Louisville, Southern Indiana hospitals
7. Woman opening one of the largest black-owned grocery stores in Louisville food desert
6. Fort Knox selected for new Army headquarters
5. Arrests made in Hardin County horse shootings
4. Harmful chemicals found in hair-care products marketed to black women
3. Local teen produces song to raise awareness about suicide prevention
2. Rainbow shirt and cake a ‘lifestyle violation,’ student expelled from private school
1. Woman claims man kidnapped her, forced her to watch ‘Roots’ to ‘understand her racism’
