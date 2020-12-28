Louisville man returns home to escape trauma, arrives to unwarm welcome

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Daniel Feldman returned to Louisville to get away from the traumatization, after he was robbed at gunpoint in San Francisco. It wasn’t too long before Feldman found himself in a familiar situation.
“I didn’t expect it here, I didn’t expect it in Louisville,” Feldman said.
He moved back Louisville, to get away from San Francisco, a place that no longer felt like home.
“(The suspects) headbutted me with the gun, pistol-whipped me and tore part of my retina out of my left eye. I had debilitating trauma from that,” Feldman said.
Months after the incident, Feldman was still battling constant panic attacks, nightmares.
Thanksgiving night, Feldman says he was on his way back to his Airbnb after spending time with family. Feldman said a man jumped out and hit his sideview mirror, damaging it, then began running after Feldman’s car.
He then drove through the intersection, trying to evade the man. Feldman said he saw two cars and a van pull up, blocking him in.
Three men and two women, all surrounded him.
“I wasn’t thinking homicide, I wasn’t thinking carjacking,” Feldman said. “I was thinking they were going to rob me!”
Feldman said he drew attention to himself when his neighbors came out of their home. The suspects took off, and to his knowledge, are still on the loose.
“I know police are doing the best that they can,” Feldman said. “I wish they could do something more about the resources to save this neighborhood, this beautiful Louisville neighborhood from being held hostage.”
Sgt. John Bradley, PIO Commander for LMPD responded to WAVE 3 News’ request for comment:
“It’s important to realize carjacking is at its core a robbery – a person (or persons) using force or the threatened use of force to deprive another of their property. Robberies of persons have, as have other violent crimes such as shootings and homicides, risen disturbingly this year in our city. Battling this trend of violent crime remains our focus so everyone can enjoy this city free from the worry of being robbed, killed, or injured by those intent on committing crime and doing others harm.”
