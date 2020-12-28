Marion C. Moore’s gym flooded by burst pipe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Marion C. Moore School gym looked more like a swimming pool this weekend after a pipe burst during the cold weather.
Water flooded the gym, causing extensive damage, the school’s athletic director said.
He said the floors were just redone in August, but now they will have to be ripped out and completely replaced.
In a tweet, the athletic director showed the entire gym covered in water. The tweet mentioned the school was built more than 50 years ago, which led to the pipe bursting.
Since then, the athletic director said water has been pumped out of one of the district’s largest schools as repairs are made.
