Post-Christmas testing for COVID-19 brings people to local drive-through location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a year dominated by COVID-19 disruptions, some people added a new post-Christmas activity to their year-end schedules.
On Monday morning, a line already was forming at a COVID-19 testing location in Shawnee Park.
District 5 Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis encouraged West Louisville residents to get tested.
“The numbers here have been really, really high (in West Louisville) considering the rest of the city,” Purvis said. “We’re talking about probably 8 percent higher than the entire county. So it’s important that people in this community get out and get tested. It’s important that they know they are safe.”
Cars lined up Monday as people hoped to maybe find a little relief that they were not exposed to COVID-19 after visiting with friends and family over Christmas.
”There was about five or six of us,” Annetta Williams said. “It was coming and going.”
Zip codes in West Louisville are among the city’s hardest hit areas. Health officials report so far, just for the month of November, the incidence rate of COVID-19 in the West End is slightly more than 1 out of every 1,000 people.
Purvis said residents are paying attention and seeking testing.
”Just last week when we did the testing in Lannan Park, within five hours we tested 121 people,” Purvis said. “Which was a lot of people in a short period of time.”
For some residents, the process is part of a stay-healthy routine. Melvin Benford got his fifth COVID test Monday.
”I just want to keep up and stay on top of it,” Benford said. “If I got it, I quarantine myself. If not, I keep on moving with my everyday life.”
The Shawnee Park location was only open until 3 p.m. Monday. Another West Louisville location will be open Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at Lannan Park.
