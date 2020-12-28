Taylor’s 10 - A look at the week in Sports

#3 - With their SEC opener against a struggling South Carolina postponed, the Cats are now scheduled to tip off SEC play on Saturday at Mississippi State (5-3). There was a talk of a potential matchup with Bellarmine sometime this week, but it never materialized. It would have made sense. The Knights, as the new kids on the block, have a bye in week one of the ASUN schedule. Calipari said on Monday that they did consider games against Detroit and Hartford, two teams who were originally scheduled to play in UK’s Multi Team Event in November, but had COVID issues then. Bellarmine is back in Freedom Hall on Friday and Saturday. The Knights host Transylvania on Friday at 7 pm and Mount St Joseph on Saturday at 5 pm.