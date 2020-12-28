Which Kentuckians are next in line for the COVID vaccine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With two different COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna now being administered to people, Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said by March, 150 million Americans should be vaccinated.
“It’s going to be difficult as we work through this and we have to set priorities,” Stack explained Monday. “We have to set priorities in ways we get the greatest benefit and protection for individuals and societies.”
Phase 1A in Kentucky has vaccinations administered first to residents of long-term care facilities and to health care staff. Stack stated there were at least 200,000 Kentuckians included in this phase.
“Two-thirds, or about 68%, of all of our deaths have occurred in nursing home populations,” Stack added. “We’ve talked repeatedly over the last few months about the difficulties in not having enough health care professionals to provide the care we need when the health care system gets strained.”
Kentucky is following a priority map created by CDC experts, hoping to begin Phase 1B by Feb. 1, according to Stack. Those 70 and older will be included in this phase.
“People who are 70 and over are about 11% of the total state’s population,” Stack said, “but these people who are 70 and older, when they get COVID, they have a three to four times the risk of hospitalization compared to the overall population, and they have a nearly four times risk of ICU admission.”
First responders and school staff will also be included in Phase 1B.
“I am confident we’re going to get through this,” Stack expressed. “If we are fortunate we may even have additional vaccines approved in the February and March time frame.”
Stack also said that if vaccines are distributed as planned, half of the state can be immunized by the end of summer.
