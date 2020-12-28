Woman injured in Portland neighborhood shooting

Woman injured in Portland neighborhood shooting
A Metrosafe spokesperson said calls first came in regarding a shooting in the 3800 block of Northwestern Parkway around 10:05 p.m. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | December 28, 2020 at 10:40 PM EST - Updated December 28 at 11:19 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Monday night shooting in Portland is under investigation by Louisville Metro Police Department officers.

A Metrosafe spokesperson said calls first came in regarding a shooting in the 3800 block of Northwestern Parkway around 10:05 p.m.

Officers found woman with gunshot wounds at the reported shooting location, LMPD Sgt. John Bradley said. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

She was brought to UofL Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.